Oct 31 Moody's:

* Houston's proposed pension reform would reduce liabilities & cap future costs

* Reform to reduce substantial pension liabilities through benefit changes, to cap future contribution rates

* Project even if Houston's pension funds meet 7 pct annual investment return targets, unfunded pension obligations would continue growing for about 7 more years

* Expect Moody'S-adjusted net pension liability (ANPL) as of June 2016 would decline to $11.1 billion from $15.6 billion