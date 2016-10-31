UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Enterprise Inns Plc
* Says announces final results of cash tender offer
* Says as at date of announcement of launch of offer, £350,479,000 in nominal amount of bonds remained outstanding
* Says has decided to set final acceptance amount at £250,035,000
* Purchase price the offeror will pay for valid bonds will be 111.00 per cent of nominal amount of relevant bonds
* Says offeror will also pay accrued interest in respect of such bonds equal to 2.6820 per cent. Of nominal amount of such bonds
* Settlement date of any bonds accepted for purchase is expected to be Nov.4 following which 100.44 million stg of bonds will remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources