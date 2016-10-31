UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31 Naturhouse Health SA :
* Reports 9-month net profit 18.9 million euros ($20.7 million) versus 18.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month sales 76.6 million euros versus 74.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 27.1 million euros versus 27.0 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources