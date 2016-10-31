UK's Kier says half-year underlying organic growth stays strong
Jan 26 British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had continued to experience good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.
Oct 31 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Approves merger with Hispania Fides
* To merge with Hispania Fides in a stock deal issuing 804,540 shares with a total share premium of 8.9 million euros ($9.8 million)
* To absorb Hispania Fides and dissolve the company without liquidation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had continued to experience good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 174 percent to 203 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 188 million yuan
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 400 million yuan to 470 million yuan