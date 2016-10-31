UK's Kier says half-year underlying organic growth stays strong
Jan 26 British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had continued to experience good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.
Oct 31 CRCAM Atlantique Vendee SC :
* At September 30, 2016, net banking income was 341.2 million euros ($374.4 million), down 0.5 pct compared to 30 September 2015
* 9-month net income increased 7 pct to 109.4 million euros
* 9-month gross operating income 160.5 million euros versus 161.2 million euros eurosyear ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 British construction and support services company Kier Group said it had continued to experience good underlying organic growth over the last six months of 2016.
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 174 percent to 203 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 188 million yuan
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 400 million yuan to 470 million yuan