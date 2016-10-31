BRIEF-Murphy&Spitz Green Capital: capital increase by 10 pct of share capital
* Investor subscribes 280,000 shares - capital increase by 10 percent of the share capital
* Greg Karpinski stepping down as CEO of Maxpower Group PTE , power company in Indonesia controlled by Standard Chartered PLC - WSJ , citing sources
* Karpinski will be replaced by Syamsurizal Munaf - WSJ, citing sources
* Says David Pritchard was appointed by board as company's senior independent director on Jan. 25, 2017
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on a spillover of positive sentiment from gains in regional equity markets.