Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Allegheny Technologies - on Oct 25 announced closure of Midland, PA facility and Bagdad, PA facility
* Allegheny Technologies - as a result of closures, Q4 2016 results are expected to include a range of $4 million to $14 million for contract termination costs
* Allegheny Technologies - Q4 results expected to include about $3 million of termination benefits for pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
* Q4 results expected to include approximately $2 million for supplemental unemployment benefits
* Allegheny Technologies - cash expenditures for contract termination and supplemental unemployment benefit costs seen to be incurred through Q1 of 2018 Source text: (prn.to/2efOCP1) Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB