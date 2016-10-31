Oct 31 Dryships Inc :

* Has sold five of its Panamax vessels for an aggregate gross price of $29.4 million

* Entered into an agreement to increase its secured revolving facility provided by an entity controlled by George Economou

* Agreement amended the secured revolving facility to increase maximum available amount by $5.0 million to $75.0 million

* Agreement of amendment also gives co an option to convert $7.5 million of outstanding balance to shares of co' common stock in 365 days