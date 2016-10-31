Oct 31 Sykes Enterprises Inc -

* Sees FY revenue $1,460.0 million to $1,465.0 million; sees FY earnings per share about $1.45 to $1.48; sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $1.79 to $1.82

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55, Q3 revenue rose 21.3 percent to $385.7 million, Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $389.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S