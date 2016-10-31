BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp -
* Occidental Petroleum announces Permian Basin Resources and EOR acquisitions
* Total purchase price for these transactions is approximately $2 billion
* Total purchase price has been funded from existing cash on hand.
* Leasehold acquisition includes approximately 35,000 net acres in Reeves and Pecos Counties, Texas, in southern Delaware Basin
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says