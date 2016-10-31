Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Wynn Resorts Ltd :
* Wynn Resorts - Wynn Macau Ltd, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd agreed to settle claims under guaranteed maximum price construction contract - SEC filing
* Wynn Resorts-general contractor agreed to complete all work necessary to achieve final completion - SEC filing
* Wynn Resorts Ltd - parties agreed to an increase of guaranteed maximum price under GMP contract to HK$23.1 billion
* Wynn Resorts Ltd - $300 million increase to GMP pursuant to agreement brings final project budget for Wynn Palace to $4.4 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2fxTpNA) Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB