Oct 31 British American Tobacco Plc :

* Reynolds American Inc - board forms transaction committee to evaluate proposal from British American Tobacco

* Reynolds American Inc - in light of the evaluation of BAT's proposal, RAI has cancelled its investor day scheduled for Nov. 14, 2016.

* Reynolds American-committee retained Weil, Gotshal & Manges Llp and Moore & Van Allen Pllc as legal counsel, Goldman, Sachs & Co. as financial advisor

* Reynolds American-in addition, RAI has retained Jones Day as legal counsel and J.P. Morgan Securities Llc and Lazard as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))