BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Oct 31 British American Tobacco Plc :
* Reynolds American Inc - board forms transaction committee to evaluate proposal from British American Tobacco
* Reynolds American Inc - in light of the evaluation of BAT's proposal, RAI has cancelled its investor day scheduled for Nov. 14, 2016.
* Reynolds American-committee retained Weil, Gotshal & Manges Llp and Moore & Van Allen Pllc as legal counsel, Goldman, Sachs & Co. as financial advisor
* Reynolds American-in addition, RAI has retained Jones Day as legal counsel and J.P. Morgan Securities Llc and Lazard as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri