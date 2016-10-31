Oct 31 Nabors Industries Ltd -

* To enter agreements to buy additional 50 drilling units over 10-year period from Saudi Arabian Oil company onshore rig manufacturing JV

* Saudi Aramco agreed to contribute different combinations of cash, drilling units, related assets to co

* Will contribute $20 million for formation of co & upon start of commercial operations, 5 drilling units and related assets

* Has also agreed to contribute an additional five drilling units and related assets to the company in January 2019

* Total initial value of investment through January 2019 of each party in joint venture is expected to approach US$500 million

* Each of co, Saudi Aramco to hold a 50% ownership interest in company

* New company will be headquartered in eastern province of kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* Pursuant to shareholders' agreement, Nabors, Saudi Aramco and, once formed, new company will enter into certain ancillary agreements