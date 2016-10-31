BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Nabors Industries Ltd -
* To enter agreements to buy additional 50 drilling units over 10-year period from Saudi Arabian Oil company onshore rig manufacturing JV
* Saudi Aramco agreed to contribute different combinations of cash, drilling units, related assets to co
* Will contribute $20 million for formation of co & upon start of commercial operations, 5 drilling units and related assets
* Has also agreed to contribute an additional five drilling units and related assets to the company in January 2019
* Total initial value of investment through January 2019 of each party in joint venture is expected to approach US$500 million
* Each of co, Saudi Aramco to hold a 50% ownership interest in company
* New company will be headquartered in eastern province of kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Pursuant to shareholders' agreement, Nabors, Saudi Aramco and, once formed, new company will enter into certain ancillary agreements
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says