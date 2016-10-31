Oct 31 Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity Corp - Dismissal of derivative litigation regarding non-employee director compensation - SEC filing

* Solarcity-Plaintiff informed co he would seek award of fees,expenses for his counsel relating to benefits "purportedly conferred" on co due to action

* Solarcity-Co, plaintiff subsequently engaged in arms-length negotiations concerning merits and risks of application for award of attorneys' fees, expenses

* Solarcity-Agreed to resolve the dispute over an award of fees and expenses by paying $150,000 to the plaintiff's counsel