Nov 1 Huishang Bank Corporation Limited:
* Huishang Bank-announcement In Relation To The Approval
From Cbrc Anhui Bureau Concerning The Issuance Of Offshore
Preference Shares And Amendments To The Articles And The
Approval From Csrc Concerning The Issuance Of Offshore
Preference Shares
* On 21 october 2016, bank received "approval concerning
issuance of offshore preference shares by huishang bank
corporation limited"
* Offshore preference shares may be listed on stock exchange
of hong kong limited after issuance
* on 21 Oct, CSRC approved issuance of up to 60 million
offshore preference shares, with each preference share having a
par value of RMB100
