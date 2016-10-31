Nov 1 E-kong Group Ltd

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Placees to subscribe for up to 145.9 million placing shares at a price of HK$0.38 per placing share

* Net proceeds will be approximately HK$55.00 million

* Aggregate nominal value of maximum number of placing shares under placing amounts to HK$1.5 million