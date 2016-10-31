Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 1 E-kong Group Ltd
* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement
* Placees to subscribe for up to 145.9 million placing shares at a price of HK$0.38 per placing share
* Net proceeds will be approximately HK$55.00 million
* Aggregate nominal value of maximum number of placing shares under placing amounts to HK$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)