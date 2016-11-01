Nov 1 China Digital Video Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record increase in its net profit for nine months ended 30 September 2016

* Expected to record a significant increase in its net profit for nine months ended 30 September 2016

* China digital video holdings- such significant increase was primarily attributable to fair value gain on redeemable convertible preferred shares

* Expected result due to fair value gain on redeemable convertible preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: