Nov 1 China Binary Sale Technology Ltd

* Aggregate consideration is RMB193.68 million

* Prajna together with other sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement with credit china and purchaser

* Disposal is estimated to recognise a gain of approximately RMB175.4 million

* Pursuant to deal sellers conditionally agreed to sell total target shares, representing 48% of entire issued share capital of leyu