Nov 1 Tassal Group Ltd

* Tassal stands behind science of sustainable salmon farming

* Refers to ABC's four corners program which went to air monday night

* "Have advised Spring Bay Seafoods and have stated publically and unequivocally that Tassal will not be developing any leases in mercury passage"

* Questions as to why four corners focused on and largely relied on anecdotal evidence and beliefs of its commercial competitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: