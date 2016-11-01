Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 1 Ordina NV :
* Q3 recurring EBITDA rises to 4.2 million euros ($4.61 million) (Q3 2015: 3.7 million euros)
* Q3 revenue declines by 3.7 pct to 81.6 million euros (Q3 2015: 84.8 million euros)
* Q3 net debt position reduced to 5.9 million euros (Q3 2015: 11.1 million euros)
* Wins five framework contracts for IT outsourcing in the public sector Source text: bit.ly/2eP7MMg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)