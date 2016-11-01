Nov 1 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Gross mortgage lending up 19 per cent on first nine months of 2015 to £6.5 billion

* Net mortgage lending up 33 per cent on first nine months of 2015 to £3.5 billion

* Credit card balances increased to £2.2 billion at end of September 2016, 41 per cent higher than FY 2015

* Virgin Money Lounges welcomed over 50,000 customers per month in Q3

* New additional tier 1 capital issuance announced, subject to market conditions

* Existing guidance reaffirmed, including solid double digit return on tangible equity for 2017

* Board continues to monitor the impact of the referendum and does not believe there will be a material adverse impact on the Group's results or financial position in the current financial year

* Remains confident of achieving a solid double-digit rote for 2017