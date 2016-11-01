Nov 1 Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Signed a non-binding term sheet with a Chinese pharmaceutical company on distribution of spherotide in chinese market

* Says deal will generate about 70 million Swedish crowns ($7.75 million)in revenue until market approval and expected sales of 350 million crowns annually for Xbrane and the Chinese partner

* Chinese partner will be responsible for and finance clinical trials required to obtain market authorization in China. Source text for Eikon:

