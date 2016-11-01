RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 1 Paragon Entertainment Ltd :
* Now expects revenue for full year ending Dec. 31 2016 to be approximately 13.2 mln stg, ahead of previous expectations of 11.0 mln stg
* EBITDA for full year ending Dec. 31 2016 to be approximately 1.0 mln stg, ahead of previous expectations of 0.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC