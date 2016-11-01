Nov 1 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Says reports positive pre-clinical results in NASH - (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive disease that can lead to liver cirrhosis and the development of hepatocellular carcinoma)

* Says the present data shows that NVP018 prevents fibrosis development in a well-validated experimental model of NASH

* Says further experimental activities with NVP018 within NASH are ongoing