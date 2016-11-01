UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Kkr & Co
* Announced appointment of Timothy R. Franks as a member in its London office as of 1 February 2017
* Franks will lead coverage of consumer & retail industries in Europe, Africa and Middle East as a member of private equity team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.