BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia announces resignation of secretary
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 CNQC International Holdings :
* Two construction contracts have been awarded by Housing & Development board of Singapore
* Contract sum of two contracts is expected to be approximately HK$731 million
* No forecast or prediction of profits of group has been made with regard to award of contract
* Contract to a wholly-owned subsidiary of company for building works of residential units
* Contracts are expected to be completed by september of 2019 and by march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%