Nov 1 CNQC International Holdings :

* Two construction contracts have been awarded by Housing & Development board of Singapore

* Contract sum of two contracts is expected to be approximately HK$731 million

* No forecast or prediction of profits of group has been made with regard to award of contract

* Contract to a wholly-owned subsidiary of company for building works of residential units

* Contracts are expected to be completed by september of 2019 and by march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: