Nov 1 Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd

* Expected to record a profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 December 2016

* Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd- group is expected to record a profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 December 2016

* Wai Chi Holdings - expected turn from loss into profit due to absence of impairment loss on trade receivables, inventories and construction in progress Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2euHUT0] Further company coverage: