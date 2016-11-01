BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia announces resignation of secretary
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 1 St. Modwen Properties Plc :
* Announce that Mark Allan joins company today as chief executive designate and executive director
* Mark Allan will be appointed CEO with effect from Dec. 1 2016 following retirement of Bill Oliver on Nov. 30 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%