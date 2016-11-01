RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium's dangerous dependency on China's smelter sector: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
Nov 1 Arcam
* GE Sweden Holdings AB holds 29.7 percent of shares, a filing from the Swedish FSA shows on Tuesday
* GE has offered SEK 300/shr in Arcam, valuing the Swedish 3D printer maker at SEK 6.2 billion ($691 million). The minimum acceptance threshold for the offer is set to 75 percent Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9719 Swedish crowns) (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 China produced 31.6 million tonnes of aluminium last year.
* Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC