UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Pdf 1: Neo Group Limited :
* Deal for cash consideration of S$10.0 mln
* Unit accepted an offer from Jurong Town Corporation in relation to disposal of 14 Senoko Way
* Company intends to utilise proceeds from disposal to reduce our current bank borrowings of group
* Disposal is expected to result in a loss on disposal of approximately $5.4 mln
* Net proceeds from disposal was approximately $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources