Nov 1 Pdf 1: Neo Group Limited :

* Deal for cash consideration of S$10.0 mln

* Unit accepted an offer from Jurong Town Corporation in relation to disposal of 14 Senoko Way

* Company intends to utilise proceeds from disposal to reduce our current bank borrowings of group

* Disposal is expected to result in a loss on disposal of approximately $5.4 mln

* Net proceeds from disposal was approximately $3.5 million