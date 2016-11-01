UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* Q3 IFRS earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.54
* Updated its full-year business outlook for 2016 to reflect planned fourth-quarter charge
* Qtrly revenue $2.74 billion, up 1 pct before currency
* CEO James Smith says "our core subscription businesses are moving in the right direction"
* CEO James Smith says "our cost controls are working and we are increasingly confident in our execution capability"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency
* CEO James Smith says "we are going to pick up the pace of our transformation efforts"
* In 2016 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 25.0 pct to 26.0 pct, including planned charge, before currency
* Q3 F&R unit recurring revenue were up 2 pct, primarily due to impact of annual price increase and a positive net sales trend
* Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.52 billion, up 1 pct before currency
* In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to range between 16.0 pct to 17.0 pct, including planned charge, before currency
* Qtrly revenue from Legal business $835 million, flat before currency
* Qtrly revenue from Tax & Accounting business $323 million, up 6 pct before currency
* In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, before currency
* Qtrly revenue from Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) business $73 million, down 1 pct before currency
* Q3 F&R unit recurring revenue partly offset by lower revenue from pricing adjustments & macro-economic conditions impacting large european banks & banks in emerging markets
* Plans to record a charge of approximately $200 million to $250 million to be incurred in Q4 of 2016
* Q3 Corporate & Other costs were $77 million versus $68 million in prior-year period
* Charge is intended to accelerate pace of company's transformation program by further simplifying and streamlining business
* Majority of financial charges will be taken in Financial & Risk and Enterprise, Technology & Operations group that was created in Jan 2016
* Resulting run-rate cash savings in 2017 are estimated to be of a similar magnitude to planned charge
* Expects most of cash impact from planned charge to be incurred in 2017
* Utilized $1.7 billion, of the approximately $3.2 billion net proceeds from sale of IP & Science business, to repay commercial paper during october Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
