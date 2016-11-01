BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Emerson Electric Co
* Q4 earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.96 excluding items
* Expect net and underlying sales in automation solutions platform to be down 4 to 7 percent in 2017
* Net sales in Q4 of $5.5 billion were down 6 percent
* Emerson electric co says "fiscal 2017 will remain difficult, particularly for automation businesses"
* Sees FY 2017 reported earnings per share from continuing operations to be $2.35 to $2.50
* Qtrly reported earnings per share decreased 31 percent to $0.68
* Total Emerson net and underlying sales are expected to be down 1 to 3 percent for FY 2017
* Emerson electric - "Expect 2017 to be another challenging year in what has become unprecedentedly long industrial downturn characterized by market volatility"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $5.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%