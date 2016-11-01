Nov 1 Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra technologies to restate certain prior period financials; expects completion by nov. 15

* Zebra technologies corp says on an after-tax basis, impact of corrections will increase loss for full year ended dec. 31, 2015 by up to $35 million

* Zebra technologies- for 2015, on gaap basis, impact of corrections will be to increase loss for fy ended dec 31,2015 by about $17 million on pre-tax basis

* Zebra technologies -errors primarily relate to accounting for income taxes, underaccrual of certain 2015 estimates

* Zebra technologies corp - expects to achieve a higher-than-expected adjusted ebitda margin and midpoint of its adjusted net sales for q3 2016