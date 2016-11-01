BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Zebra Technologies Corp
* Zebra technologies to restate certain prior period financials; expects completion by nov. 15
* Zebra technologies corp says restatement is expected to be completed by nov. 15, 2016
* Zebra technologies corp says on an after-tax basis, impact of corrections will increase loss for full year ended dec. 31, 2015 by up to $35 million
* Zebra technologies- for 2015, on gaap basis, impact of corrections will be to increase loss for fy ended dec 31,2015 by about $17 million on pre-tax basis
* Zebra technologies -errors primarily relate to accounting for income taxes, underaccrual of certain 2015 estimates
* Zebra technologies corp - expects to achieve a higher-than-expected adjusted ebitda margin and midpoint of its adjusted net sales for q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%