Nov 1 Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd :

* GSE and rank profit entered into surrender agreement for partial surrender and variation of lease

* Surrenders agreement for partial surrender and variation of lease.

* GSE and Rank Profit entered into surrender agreement for partial surrender and variation of lease

* entering into of surrender agreement will not cause any material adverse impact on group's business and operational activities

* Refers to announcement in relation to, inter alia, tenancy agreement entered into between GSE as tenant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: