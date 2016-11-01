Nov 1 Exalenz Bioscience Ltd -

* Exalenz Bioscience receives FDA marketing clearance for its laboratory system in the United States

* Says gets U.S. FDA marketing clearance for its breathid lab system and breath-test kits

* Received FDA marketing clearance for its breathid lab system, breath-test kits, developed for H. Pylori bacterium detection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: