BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia announces resignation of secretary
Carla Collingwood has resigned as a secretary of Commonwealth Bank Of Australia with effect from today
Nov 1 Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 loss before tax of 310.7 million naira versus profit of 1.01 billion naira year ago
* 9-month turnover of 9.81 billion naira versus 12.10 billion naira year ago
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%