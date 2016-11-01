Nov 1 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* SSWL registers 1% growth in october led by 33% growth in tractor volumes

* Says expects to clock 11 percent y-o-y volume growth in Q3 FY 16-17

* Says order book remains robust for second half with recovery coming from cv, tractor and pv segment

* Sales were flat due to impact of shutdowns due to diwali falling in Oct versus in Nov last year