BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Qtrly total revenue $2,733 million versus $3,246 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says total average daily production volumes were 605,000 boe for Q3 of 2016, compared to 653,000 boe for Q2 of 2016
* Occidental Petroleum - Average worldwide realized crude oil prices were $41.49 per barrel for Q3 of 2016, an increase of 5 percent compared with Q2
* Occidental Petroleum Corp - Chemical pre-tax earnings for Q3 of 2016 were $117 million compared to $88 million for Q2 of 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2eizEYw) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%