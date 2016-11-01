Nov 1 Gayatri Sugars Ltd

* Says intimation of declaration of sickness by BIFR

* Says expects deferment of payment of installments with interest due and waiver of penal interest with some secured creditors

* Says expects exemption from levy of duties, cess and taxes as applicable to sugar, co-gen and distillery products

* Says expects waiver of interest and penalty on delayed payment of purchase tax

* Says expects grant of finer rate of interest Source text: bit.ly/2ePSVBn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)