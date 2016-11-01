Nov 1 J J Exporters Ltd

* Closure of company's unit J J Spectrum Silk at Gangarampur

* Says decided to close unit permanently

* J J Spectrum Silk Unit cannot be revived and all efforts to revive the unit have failed.

* Says to dispose off plant and machinery and then the land