Nov 1 Snai SpA :

* Says 81.1 million euros ($89.35 million) in aggregate principal amount of notes were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration date and will be accepted for repurchase

* The total tendered amount is split as follows: 42.2 million euros in 2018 senior secured notes, 18.4 million euros in 2018 mirror notes and 20.5 million euros in 2018 senior subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)