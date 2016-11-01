BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors announces 3-for-2 stock split
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
Nov 1 Central Bank Of India Ltd
* Says approved raising of equity capital via share issue worth up to 1.57 billion rupees Source text:bit.ly/2eXdJo1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements