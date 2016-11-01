BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors announces 3-for-2 stock split
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
Nov 1 Mingfa Group International Co Ltd
* As at Nov 1, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor, still in progress
* As at Nov 1, investigations, including meetings amongst independent forensic accountant, management of group and auditor, still in progress

* Trading in shares and debt securities of company on stock exchange will remain suspended until further notice
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements