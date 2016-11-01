PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
* 21St Century Oncology misses interest payment, seeks to initiate discussions with stakeholders
* seeking discussions with its stakeholders after failing to make an interest payment today for 11.00% senior notes due 2023. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance