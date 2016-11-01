UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
* Company entered into agreements for proposed acquisition of entire equity interest of sichuan ganghong enterprise management
* Beijing yan bao auto service co. Entered into a sale and purchase agreement (a with sichuan ganghong investment holdings group
* Beijing yan bao has agreed to acquire, and ganghong investment has agreed to sell, 51% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise management
* Aggregate consideration payable by company and beijing yan bao under acquisition agreements shall be no more than rmb520 million
* Company and beijing yan bao entered into second agreement with itochu corporation and itochu china
* Company has agreed to acquire, and itochu corporation has agreed to sell, 25% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise management
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources