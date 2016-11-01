Nov 1 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd

* Company entered into agreements for proposed acquisition of entire equity interest of sichuan ganghong enterprise management

* Beijing yan bao auto service co. Entered into a sale and purchase agreement (a with sichuan ganghong investment holdings group

* Beijing yan bao has agreed to acquire, and ganghong investment has agreed to sell, 51% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise management

* Aggregate consideration payable by company and beijing yan bao under acquisition agreements shall be no more than rmb520 million

* Company and beijing yan bao entered into second agreement with itochu corporation and itochu china

* Company has agreed to acquire, and itochu corporation has agreed to sell, 25% of equity interest of ganghong enterprise management

