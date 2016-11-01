PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Ferro Corp -
* Ferro corp - acquired electro-science laboratories inc; ferro paid $75 million for deal
* Ferro corp - ferro expects synergies in excess of $10 million, with $6 million realized within the first three years of operation
* Ferro corp - expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in year one
* Ferro corp - full-year 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be $9.2 million, suggesting a transaction multiple, excluding synergies, of 8.2x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance