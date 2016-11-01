Nov 1 Boeing Co

* Boeing, COMAC expand collaboration on environmental efficiency and sustainable growth

* Boeing says co, COMAC plan to open JV facility in Zhoushan, China, will install interiors, paint 737s before boeing delivers these airplanes to Chinese customer

* Boeing co says companies will explore six areas of "mutually beneficial research" through renamed Boeing-COMAC sustainable aviation technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: