PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 Tesoro Corp: Conference call
* Says expects Q4 refinery utilization between 90 percent and 96 percent
* Expects 2017 capex to be down $400-$500 million from previous forecast of $1.7 billion
* Says looked at opportunities to acquire assets that would fit into its integrated business model
* Says will continue to evaluate opportunities as they become available Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance