BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors announces 3-for-2 stock split
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
Nov 1 Sasfin Holdings Ltd
* Is in discussions with a potential broad-based black economic empowerment investor
* Should agreement be concluded, it may have a material effect on price of company's securities
* Such discussions may lead to conclusion of a formal agreement with B-BBEE investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Peabody receives court approval for disclosure statement as well as plan support, private placement and backstop commitment agreements