Nov 1 Verso Corp

* Verso announces plans to temporarily idle 200,000 tons of annual production capacity at its Androscoggin mill in Maine

* Verso intends to implement this capacity reduction beginning in Q1 of 2017

* Idling of no. 3 paper machine will result in layoff of about 190 employees at Androscoggin mill

* No expected disruption to customer orders

* Verso anticipates that if machine is not restarted, capacity reduction will result in elimination of the jobs